Passenger killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-580 in San Joaquin County

TRACY – A 22-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 580 early Sunday morning near the Tracy Gold and Country Club, the CHP said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-580 east of Chrisman Road.

Officers said the driver of a Toyota turned sharply and lost control. The vehicle continued northeast across a dirt and grass center median and across the westbound lanes of I-580.

The vehicle then struck a metal guardrail along the north shoulder before it went down an embankment adjacent to the north shoulder. The Toyota came to a stop when it hit a freeway perimeter fence at the north edge of the embankment, the CHP said.

A passenger sitting in the right front seat died at the scene. The driver and right rear passenger sustained major injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The rear left passenger sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The passenger killed was a 22-year-old man. The driver was a 28-year-old man and the two other passengers were 24-year-old men.

DUI is not suspected in the crash.

The CHP is asking for any witnesses with information to contact them.