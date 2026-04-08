Citrus Heights Airbnb party spirals out of control, causes costly damage

A normally quiet neighborhood in Citrus Heights is recovering after a weekend Airbnb party grew out of control, causing chaos and costly damage.

According to the homeowner, the property on Dunmore Avenue was rented using a fake profile, allegedly posing as an elderly person.

Video obtained by CBS News Sacramento shows a large crowd gathered at the home, with some people even climbing down from the roof as the situation intensified.

The Citrus Heights Police Department says calls began coming in around 10 p.m. reporting a large gathering in the 6700 block of Dunmore Avenue.

At first, officers believed the home was vacant. After contacting the property owner, they confirmed it was being used as an Airbnb rental.

Law enforcement flooded the area, bringing in a drone and air support to help disperse the crowd.

A neighbor who has lived in the area for three years but did not want to be identified by name said the response was overwhelming.

"They came from all directions… they blocked it off so people could only get out the main street," the neighbor said.

The same neighbor noted that while parties at short-term rentals can happen, they are typically much smaller.

"A lot of the Airbnb parties that are thrown are not as big… maybe 50 people and they keep it on the low," the neighbor said.

Despite the size of the crowd and numerous calls for service, police say they did not have legal justification to make arrests, in part because the gathering was taking place at a rented property.

The neighbor said the incident was unlike anything they've seen in the typically calm area. They added that more safeguards may be needed to prevent similar situations in the future.

"I definitely think there needs to be an extra step of precaution… I don't know what the action would be, but there should be something," he said.

In a statement, Airbnb said it has a strict ban on disruptive parties: "This type of behavior has no home on our platform or in the communities we serve."

The company says the guest responsible has been suspended and that it is cooperating with law enforcement.

The homeowner says they are now dealing with thousands of dollars in damage and emotional distress following the incident.

Questions remain about how the fake profile was able to book the property. Police say what happens next will likely depend on Airbnb's investigation.