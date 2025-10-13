Lockeford's annual Trunk-or-Treat will be canceled due to lack of help, organizer says

Dogs at Country Clippers Grooming Salon in Lockeford are getting ready for the costume contest at this year's Trunk-or-Treat in Lockeford.

The one who helps them all look their best is salon owner Genola Scott.

"We do a pet Halloween costume contest," she explained. "We participate in the Trunk-or-Treat and lots of pets in our area, both locally and sometimes far away, come and they dress their pets up, they do a contest, and they win lots of prizes."

She and her family-owned business have participated in Trunk-or-Treat for the past three years. But this year, the event may be canceled.

"The biggest thing is just getting participants to sign up," Selfie Studio Tea Lounge owner and event organizer Nic Burnette said. "Lockeford is a really small town, so getting the word out can be difficult at times."

Each year, over 500 children and families with nearly 60 participants and their decked-out cars come to Lockeford to celebrate the holiday.

Now, Burnette said he only has a handful signed up. With days left, he may not be able to host, which not only affects him and his business but also the entire community.

"It provides a place for families and children to come and enjoy themselves with this Trunk-or-Treat," Burnette shared. "It's a big event for everybody to come and have fun, and it's an opportunity for local people that have small businesses showcase themselves to the town."

Scott sees the impact firsthand.

"When families come, they get to meet us and they get to see who we are, so bringing your pets to our salon feels a little bit more comfortable because they're able to actually see who we are and what we're doing here at Country Clippers," she explained.

Now, they're turning to the community for help.

"We just need sign-ups," Burnette said. "We need a car club. We need anybody that has a business that wants to show that, come out and show up to participate and showcase their business here, it'd be great."

"It's sad because we have had such a good turnout in the past," Scott shared. "I think that it's important that our community draws together and participates in these types of events."

There are only 11 days left until the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 25.

If they can't find at least 25 more participants by the end of the week, they will cancel, which leaves this small town with little to no Halloween celebrations.

"Lockeford is tucked away a little from everybody, so having people come out and support Lockeford is huge," Scott said.