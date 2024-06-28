Watch CBS News
Local News

Parents suspected of child abuse in 1-month-old's death in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — The parents of a one-month-old child are facing homicide and child abuse charges relating to the baby's death in Stockton earlier this week, police said Friday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday to an area hospital after being notified of the infant's death.

The child was found to have suffered multiple injuries authorities say were consistent with abuse.

stockton-infant-death-parents-arrested.png
From left: Mugshots of Robert Meyer, Sr., and Sareya Sexton, both 23 Stockton Police Department

Detectives with the police department's child abuse and sexual assault units spoke with the child's parents—Robert Meyer, Sr., and Sareya Sexton, both 23. They were later arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.