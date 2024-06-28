Parents suspected of child abuse in 1-month-old's death in Stockton

STOCKTON — The parents of a one-month-old child are facing homicide and child abuse charges relating to the baby's death in Stockton earlier this week, police said Friday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday to an area hospital after being notified of the infant's death.

The child was found to have suffered multiple injuries authorities say were consistent with abuse.

From left: Mugshots of Robert Meyer, Sr., and Sareya Sexton, both 23 Stockton Police Department

Detectives with the police department's child abuse and sexual assault units spoke with the child's parents—Robert Meyer, Sr., and Sareya Sexton, both 23. They were later arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.