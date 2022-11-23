Parent who knocked referee to ground at Roseville youth soccer game sentenced to probation, anger management courses

ROSEVILLE — A parent who was caught on video attacking a referee during a youth soccer game in Roseville last year was sentenced to a year of probation, anger management classes and remains banned from attending youth sporting events, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Vincente Robles Jr. 35, was also ordered to stay at least 120 yards, the size of a soccer field, away from the victim for one year and to pay restitution for any lost wages of the victim.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Robles' sentence also includes 30 days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing and the sporting event ban, which was in place as long as the case remained open, would stay in effect for six more months.

Video from the Oct. 20, 2021, incident captured Robles running across the field and blindsiding a referee. Robles is then seen standing over the ref, shouting at him.

Andrew Reali, the referee who got tackled by the dad, talked to CBS13 last November and said it was like he got hit by a train.

"This was easily the hardest hit I've ever taken in my life," Reali said.

Robles pleaded no contest to battery last month.