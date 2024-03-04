Watch CBS News
Pacific fires men's basketball coach Leonard Perry after a winless conference season

Pacific fired basketball coach Leonard Perry after the team went winless in the West Coast Conference regular season.

The school announced Monday that Perry would be reassigned to other duties at the school and associate coach Josh Newman will serve as interim head coach at the conference tournament.

Perry had a 29-65 record in three seasons for the Tigers. Pacific is 6-25 this season and lost all 16 conference games. The team's most recent win over a Division I opponent was on Nov. 26, when they defeated Mississippi Valley State in overtime. 

The Tigers will play in the WCC conference tournament opener on Thursday in Las Vegas against Pepperdine.

Newman joined the staff in 2021 and was promoted to associate coach this season. He has previously been a head coach at the Division II level at Texas Permian Basin and Arkansas-Fort Smith.

The search for the new coach will be run by Katy Young Staudt of TurnkeyZRG.

