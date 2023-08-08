Overturned big rig spills 50K pounds of turkey seed on Modesto highway on-ramp

MODESTO — A Highway 99 on-ramp in Modesto is expected to be closed through the night after an overturned big rig spilled around 50,000 pounds of turkey seeds onto the roadway Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol Modesto division said it happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the West Main Street entrance to northbound Highway 99.

A photo shows the truck on its side along the shoulder of the on-ramp. The driver was not injured in the crash.

CHP Modesto

The CHP said the closure of the West Main ramp is expected to last through the nighttime hours for cleanup.