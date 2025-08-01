Outside Bites brings new flavor to Sacramento's J Street with food pop-up

It's opening night at a new outdoor food pop-up event in midtown Sacramento, featuring everything from wood-fired pizzas and BBQ burgers to fresh fruit frescas.

A two-alarm fire in 2017 burned down an auto shop that was once located at the busy corner of 17th and J streets, and it's sat fenced off and vacant ever since.

Now, it's the location of a new pop-up food tent and truck event called Outside Bites. Organizer Casey Mann said the event will be held there every Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mann says it helps show off the diversity of farm-to-fork food in the region.

"Sacramento's food scene as a whole is incredible and underappreciated, and that goes straight down to all the local vendors we have here," Mann said.

The event features about 18 food vendors, which will rotate each month, and it gives upstart micro-businesses like I Heart Burgers a chance to build a foodie fan base.

"It definitely allows us to get our name out there because it's a lower start-up cost," said Erica Smith with I Heart Burgers. "I want to build my brand first."

"I don't think you need a restaurant to make great food, and I think that all these vendors out here deserve the same opportunities and recognition," Mann said.

From the flames of a burned-down business to a sizzling new place to eat, this high-profile spot on J Street is already helping bring back the crowds.

"We saw all these food trucks and we wanted to see what it was all about, and it's been amazing," said customer Amber Solsa.

There's no admission fee to attend the pop-up event, and there are tables in the shade and portable restrooms on site.