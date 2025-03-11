Oroville police investigating possible fentanyl exposure after death of toddler

OROVILLE – Authorities are looking into the possibility that a child who died in Oroville recently was exposed to fentanyl.

The Oroville Police Department says, on the evening of March 9, first responders were called to a home on Pine Oak Road over a 911 call about an unresponsive child.

No one was home when first responders arrived, but police say they soon got a report about an unresponsive child who had been taken to a local hospital's emergency room.

Police say the child died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers have since uncovered evidence that leads them to suspect that the child may have been exposed to fentanyl, police say.

The child's exact cause of death has not yet been determined by authorities. However, the possible link to fentanyl exposure has Oroville police concerned.

"The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking event. We are committed to conducting a thorough and meticulous investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident," the Oroville Police Department said in a statement.

No other details about the case, including the exact age of the child, are being released at this time.