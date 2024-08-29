Open space surveillance cameras coming to popular Grass Valley parks

GRASS VALLEY – Surveillance cameras are coming to popular parks around Grass Valley. The $170,000 project was introduced last year but was approved by the Grass Valley City Council just last week.

Open space surveillance cameras will be up and running in Memorial, Condon and Elizabeth Daniels parks come winter. Grass Valley residents have mixed reactions.

"I think it's an excuse to scale back on live policing with actual law enforcement," said Grass Valley resident Mark Pelayo.

"I feel like it's a good idea because there were a lot of people who like to tear up this place, especially when it was dirt, it was a lot of teenagers doing it," said Condon Park visitor Jordan Peace.

The cameras are part of an effort to curb marijuana consumption and illegal activities, especially among youth. The money is coming from a grant from the Board of State and Community Corrections.

"We have a lot of parks, many of which are rural. Our Condon Park has one of the most widely used disc golf courses in Northern California, and detecting cannabis use or any other crimes in those areas has always proven difficult," said Lieutenant Brian Blakemore with the Grass Valley Police Department.

Grass Valley police said the cameras are not intended to go after the public, but to keep the parks safe and inviting.

"We in no way intend to weaponize these cameras. They are a tool for detecting cannabis consumption and other crimes juveniles might be involved in," Blakemore said.

"I'm against the cameras all the way. We shouldn't have to have cameras in our parks. We should feel safe as we the people," said Grass Valley resident Austin Michael Leffler.

"I don't think there's an issue that could be fixed with cameras instead of on-the-ground law enforcement," Pelayo said.

Grass Valley police said the cameras and license plate readers will be installed over the next few months and will be up and running by the holidays.