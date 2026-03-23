Olivehurst man killed in 6th Avenue shooting identified

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened last week in Olivehurst.

Deputies responded on the night of March 20 to an address along 6th Avenue following reports of a verbal altercation at a gathering. When they arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Adventist Health and Rideout for emergency treatment, where he was later pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 30-year-old Olivehurst resident Benito Valle.

During the investigation, detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence and identified vehicles connected to the suspects. That led to the arrests of 21-year-old Adrian Vega of Yuba City and 24-year-old Namee Najarro of Marysville.

Both suspects have been booked on multiple charges, including homicide, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm.

Authorities said the investigation remains active, and detectives are continuing efforts to determine whether additional suspects may be involved.