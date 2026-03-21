Suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Olivehurst gathering

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said deputies arrested two people on Friday in connection with a deadly shooting at an Olivehurst gathering.

Around 7:10 p.m., an altercation at a gathering on the 1700 block of 6th Avenue led to deputies being called. When they arrived, the sheriff's department said they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to find two suspects after identifying their vehicles, according to the sheriff's department. The two suspects were arrested and identified as 21-year-old Adrian Vega of Yuba City and 24-year-old Namee Najarro of Marysville.

They were arrested on suspicion of homicide, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

The sheriff's department said they are still investigating the shooting and are trying to determine if there are any other suspects.

The victim has not been identified yet.