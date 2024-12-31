Old Sacramento New Year's Eve bash, fireworks return for first time since pandemic

Old Sacramento New Year's Eve bash, fireworks return to welcome in 2025

SACRAMENTO -- An old tradition was brought back as hundreds of people gathered to kick off the new year along Old Sacramento's waterfront.

For the first time in four years, the city's New Year's Eve bash "Countdown on the Cobblestones" was back with a bang on the evening of Dec. 31.

The event was shuttered during the pandemic and then faced logistical challenges that halted resuming the celebrations.

"I'm so glad old town is back!" said attendee Monique Smith.

Kristine Trimble and her family tell CBS13 they used to come to Old Sacramento every year until the New Year's Eve celebrations were canceled.

"Every year we would come down here," said Trimble. "It gives you a good feeling, seeing all these people together. All their families, just having a good time."

People got to ring in the new year at the free event with DJs, live bands, stations to write down New Year's resolutions, and a fireworks show to finish off the night.

Sacramento's poet laureate Andru Defeye was the host and emcee of the event.

"It's such history in the city for this event. It's an honor to be back," said Defeye. "There's a feeling of community. Sacramento has a very beautiful community, we take care of each other beautifully. I want everybody to leave this event with that feeling and that knowing."

Old Sacramento stores, bars and restaurants welcomed the business boost to end 2024.

"We're so excited. In fact, I was supposed to have the night off but we heard there's gonna be a street party, I said, 'I guess I go to go to work!' Business has been up for the year and then so far tonight it's been great," said Sean Derfield, owner of Finnegan's Pub.

The celebrations wrapped by 10 p.m. Tuesday. The city has not hosted a midnight countdown since 2016.