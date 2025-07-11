Watch CBS News
Evangeline's in Sacramento to be closed for rest of the year, including Halloween, after fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

An iconic Old Sacramento business will remain closed for the rest of the year after a fire damaged the building, the owners say.

Evangeline's Costume Mansion along K Street was damaged in a fire back on June 17.

The fire tore through the first floor of the historic building, which housed Evangeline's novelty and gift shop. Evangeline's owners say the second floor, the Costume Mansion, only suffered light smoke damage.

On Friday, Evangeline's owners announced that repair work will keep the store closed for the rest of the year – including the 2025 Halloween season.

Evangeline's won't even be able to take online orders until they reopen, the owners say.

"When we are ready, you can look forward to a bright and shiny novelty and gift shop—and an even more magical Costume Mansion," Evangeline's owners wrote in a statement.

They had just celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2025.

Evangeline's occupies both the historic Lady Adams Building and the Howard House, both originally built in the mid-1860s. 

