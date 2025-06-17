Evangeline's costume store in Old Sacramento damaged in fire

One of Old Sacramento's historic buildings – and along with it, one of the city's iconic businesses – was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to Evangeline's Costume Mansion along K Street just after 1 a.m.

Firefighters found dense and cold smoke, signifying that the fire had been burning for some time.

Fire sprinklers had kicked in by the time firefighters arrived, helping keep the flames from spreading through the rest of the building as well as into other nearby businesses.

Scene of the fire in Old Sacramento at Evangeline's. Sacramento Fire Department

Still, firefighters say the first floor suffered water damage from the sprinklers being on for some time. The basement of the building as suffered some damage.

Smoke damage was also reported throughout the building, firefighters say.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

Evangline's has been open in Old Sacramento since 1974, occupying both the historic Lady Adams Building (built in the 1850s) and the Howard House (built in the 1860s).