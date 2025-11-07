Sacramento animal shelter asks public to ID suspect in alleged cruelty caught on video

An alleged case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Old North Sacramento.

Front Street Animal Shelter shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened on the afternoon of Nov. 1.

As seen in the video, a person walks by a fenced yard near El Camino Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard with two dogs inside. It appears that the person then sprays an unknown substance into the faces of the dogs as the animals approach.

The shelter says the dogs were possibly hit by pepper spray or a similar irritant.

Officials are now urging the public to help them identify the suspect.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call 311, using the case reference number A25-554251.