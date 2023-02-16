Officials warn drivers that broken tire chains pose risk on roads in the Sierra

The California Highway Patrol is warning people about traveling through the Sierra mountains. Traffic is expected to be heavy this weekend and CHP is warning travelers about highway conditions and the risks of blowouts.

Area tow truck companies tell CBS13 that this has been one of the busiest years they have seen in decades -- not only for spin-outs but for flat tires as well. While potholes and ruts can be a risk, CHP says a bigger concern is broken chains left on the side of the highway.

Sam Volner, an Idaho resident, travels through the Sierra every few months for work. He says he's never had a problem on the road but has noticed the drive has gotten rougher.

"Every time we come over it gets a little worse and a little worse," Volver said.

Broken chains on the side of the highway pose a risk for blowouts.

CHP Gold Run's division tells CBS13, the highway's pavement has declined. While the road condition is an issue, broken chains on the side of the highway pose a risk for blowouts.

Nick Anderson, a towing operator for Five Star Towing in Gold Run, agrees broken chains have become an issue.

"Loose chains are the big problem because they get going down the road, they snap and they end up throwing them and that's what you see on the road," Anderson said. "The hooks will dig right through the tread."

Ahead of a busy weekend, Anderson is urging travelers to chain up properly if needed.

CHP says if you get a flat tire, pull off to the right shoulder. They also suggest trying to make it to a nearby offramp. From there, call 911 and they will help dispatch a tow truck.