Procession happening Thursday for fallen Marysville officer Osmar Rodarte

By
Cecilio Padilla
MARYSVILLE – A procession is happening Thursday morning for Marysville police officer Osmar Rodarte, who was killed in Olivehurst on Wednesday while trying to serve a search warrant.

The husband, father, and Army veteran had been on the job for two years. He was 27 years old.

That warrant was a part of a multi-county drug investigation covering Tehama, Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Procession for MPD Officer Rodarte starts at 9:30 a.m. this morning. The Community is invited to stand alongside the D...

Posted by Yuba County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Rodarte died at the hospital.

The procession started at 9:30 a.m. in Marysville and will end in Placer County.

Community members are being urged to line some roads in Marysville between 9th and 1st streets. 

