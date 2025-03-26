Watch CBS News
Local News

Marysville officer killed in shooting while serving search warrant in Olivehurst

By Alison Linton,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

OLIVEHURST - A Marysville officer who was shot in Olivehurst during a search warrant operation has died, according to officials. 

At around 7:50 am Wednesday, officers from several area law enforcement agencies were on Kestrel Court executing a search warrant when one officer was shot, deputies say. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Assemblymember James Gallagher posted on X shortly before 1 p.m. that an officer was killed in the line of duty. 

"Our hearts and our prayers are with this young officer's family and our local law enforcement family," Gallagher said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public and is asking people to avoid the area.

Multiple Marysville Police Department, CHP and Sutter County Sheriff's Office vehicles are seen outside the emergency room at Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.