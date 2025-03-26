Marysville officer killed in shooting while serving search warrant in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST - A Marysville officer who was shot in Olivehurst during a search warrant operation has died, according to officials.

At around 7:50 am Wednesday, officers from several area law enforcement agencies were on Kestrel Court executing a search warrant when one officer was shot, deputies say. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Assemblymember James Gallagher posted on X shortly before 1 p.m. that an officer was killed in the line of duty.

"Our hearts and our prayers are with this young officer's family and our local law enforcement family," Gallagher said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public and is asking people to avoid the area.

Multiple Marysville Police Department, CHP and Sutter County Sheriff's Office vehicles are seen outside the emergency room at Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville.