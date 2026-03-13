Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in 2025 Stockton shooting that left woman dead, man hurt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Detectives have made an arrest in a December 2025 shooting that left a woman dead in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Gertrude Avenue on Dec. 2 to investigate reports of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found both a man and a woman hurt.

Deputies say the woman, Obdulia Sanchez, later died from her injuries.

Exactly what led up to the shooting has remained under investigation, with the sheriff's office saying that search warrants were served on Thursday at two locations in Stockton.

The suspect in the shooting, Monica Barajas, was arrested as deputies served those search warrants.

Barajas has been booked into jail and is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, the sheriff's office says. 

