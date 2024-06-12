Oakland Ballers pitcher Elijah Pleasants signed by San Francisco Giants

The Oakland Ballers will have one of their players, pitcher Elijah Pleasants, join the San Francisco Giants organization after the big league team purchased his contract.

Pleasants pitched against the Yolo High Wheelers on Sunday and got the win after allowing just two runs over six innings, with nine strikeouts and one walk. He is 2-0 for the season with a a 4.32 ERA, with 23 strikeouts and four walks over 16 and 2/3 innings pitched.

Elijah Pleasants Oakland Ballers

His deal with the Giants is pending a physical. Pleasants is expected to begin in the Giants' minor league system and work his way up before getting a chance to take the mound at Oracle Park.

He becomes the third Ballers player to have his contract purchased by a major league club, after Danny Kirwin, who had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox in April, and Tyler Davis, who went to the Chicago White Sox last week.

Pleasants was a 36th-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Rossview High School in Tennessee. He did not sign with the club and began his college career with the University of Tennessee, later transferring to Dallas Baptist in 2022 and Trevecca Nazarene in 2023.

