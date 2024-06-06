Watch the Oakland Ballers Friday night home games on KPIX+

The Oakland Ballers have begun play in the independent Pioneer Baseball League and inaugurated its new home field at Raimondi Park in the Prescott neighborhood of West Oakland.

KPIX/CBS News Bay Area is proud to televise all nine Ballers Friday night home games on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12, KPIX's sister station in San Francisco (PIX Plus).

More Oakland Ballers coverage on KPIX.com

How to watch the Oakland Ballers on Friday nights

Watch on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 (call letters KPYX) which can be found on AT&T, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Xfinity, and YouTube TV in the San Francisco Bay Area. Game time for the Friday home games is 6:35 p.m.

Through the Pioneer League's partnership with streaming service FloSports, all Ballers games not aired on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 can be seen live online.

Who are the announcers for the Oakland Ballers games on KPIX+?

The broadcast team for the Ballers is Tyler Petersen, Davis Ellington, and various guest analysts. Petersen is a Bay Area broadcaster who has worked games on the Pac-12 Networks, the Mountain West Network, and ESPN+. Ellington previously worked as a broadcaster for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (A - LAD) and most recently, as a Broadcast Assistant for the Utah Jazz.

How can I buy tickets to Oakland Ballers games?

Tickets for the 2024 Oakland Ballers inaugural season are now available at tickets.oaklandballers.com. CBS News Bay Area is also giving away family 4-packs of tickets to select games at Raimondi Park. Visit the link to enter the contest.