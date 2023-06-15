Watch CBS News
Denver police officer at Nuggets parade struck by fire truck and rushed to hospital

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver police officer was struck by a fire truck along the Nuggets' NBA championship parade route on Thursday. The officer was struck at 13th and Cherokee Street and rushed to the hospital. 

copter-frame-229995.jpg
CBS

Video from witness Brian Willie shows officers rushing to the injured officer's aid immediately after the crash.

"Truck was turning right onto Cherokee from 13th," Willie told CBS News Colorado in a Twitter message. "Officer struck and stuck under front right tire and was trapped. Murray on top of truck watching, trying to calm crowd and worried for officer."

The officer's injuries are serious. On Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department tweeted that the officer was in serious condition and stable with injuries to the lower leg.

The crash is being investigated. Witnesses at the scene told CBS News Colorado that the officer's leg appeared to have been run over as the truck was turning at the intersection, which was the very last section of the parade route.

9a-cbs4-special-nuggets-parade-clean-feed-frame-163902.jpg
CBS

The crash involved Denver Fire Department Fire Engine #15 which was the fire truck that NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was riding on with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and his daughter. Guard Jamal Murray as well as owners Stan and Josh Kroenke were also riding on the fire truck.

Just moments after the officer was taken to the hospital, police cordoned off the area where the collision happened. CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew above the scene after the officer was struck. 

copter-frame-231070.jpg
CBS
denver-police-officer-hit.jpg
CBS

There were several police officers and law enforcement surrounding the officer on the ground and the officer was rushed to the hospital with a motorcade escort. 

dpd-officer-hit.jpg
CBS

The people on board the fire truck were escorted off and onto a SWAT vehicle after the crash. Jokic and Murray rode the rest of the way to Civic Center Park for the NBA championship rally on that vehicle, along with the trophy. 

denver-police-officer-hit.jpg
CBS

Thousands of Nuggets fans broke through the barriers lining the NBA championship parade route as players made their way from Union Station to Civic Center Park for the rally on Thursday.   

9a-cbs4-special-nuggets-parade-clean-feed-frame-257269.jpg
CBS

It is unclear if the crowds played a role, if any, in the crash. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

