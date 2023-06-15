Watch CBS News
2 victims injured in shooting at 17th and Curtis

Denver police officers rushed to investigate a shooting at 17th and Curtis after the Nuggets NBA championship parade and rally came to a close on Thursday afternoon. 

Officers said that two victims were located and rushed to Denver Health Medical Center. 

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said that the shooting occurred as people were leaving the downtown area. Investigators said a Black male had fired a weapon, striking two people in what is believed to be a targeted incident that was unassociated with the parade and other festivities. 

16th-curtis.jpg
The scene at 16th and Curtis.  CBS

"This was another incidence of individuals armed with weapons acting irresponsibly in our community," said Thomas. 

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the area which showed a large police presence at two scenes located just one block from each other. The first was at 16th and Curtis and the other at 17th and Curtis. The suspect was not in police custody and officers continued to search for that man. 

17th-curtis.jpg
The scene at 17th and Curtis.  CBS

Those intersections were cordoned off by police tape and there were several officers at each scene. 

