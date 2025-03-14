Employee injured during rerailing operation at Port of Stockton, NTSB investigating

NTSB investigating incident at Port of Stockton that injured employee

STOCKTON – An employee was injured during what officials are calling an accident during a rerailing operation at the Port of Stockton earlier this week.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is responding to the Port of Stockton to investigate "an accident that occurred Tuesday during a rerailing operation," which is when a train car is put back onto the tracks after it was derailed.

The operation left one employee injured but NTSB declined to provide the extent of the employee's injuries.

NTSB officials said investigators will be documenting the scene and examining the equipment involved.

A preliminary report is expected to be available in 30 days.

The NTSB noted that it doesn't investigate every railroad crash or derailment.

No other information was available.

CBS Sacramento contacted the Port of Stockton for more information but was referred back to the NTSB.