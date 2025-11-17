Novo Nordisk slashes out-of-pocket prices for Wegovy and Ozempic for some customers

Novo Nordisk is cutting the out-of-pocket prices of its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic for some consumers.

Current customers who pay for the drugs out of pocket — without the help of health insurance — will now be charged $349 per month, down from $499, the Danish drugmaker said Monday.

Novo Nordisk also announced that it will charge $199 per month for new patients who pay for the drugs out of pocket, with the offer covering two months of the treatments. After that, the cost of the drugs will rise to $349 per month. The introductory $199 offer will be available through March 31, 2026, it said.

The new pricing for people who pay out of pocket for the two popular drugs comes amid a push from the Trump administration to lower their prices. In a deal announced earlier this month, the administration said people who rely on Medicare, Medicaid and the planned "TrumpRx" pharmaceutical website will get lower pricing for Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 drugs, as well as Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

At the time, administration officials said the drugs would cost an average of $245 to $350, a more accessible price point given they can retail for more than $1,000 per month.

Dave Moore, executive vice president of U.S. operations of Novo Nordisk, told CBS News in a statement that the company's new offer is intended to expand access to medicines for patients living with chronic diseases.

"Novo Nordisk is making it easier and more affordable for patients to access real FDA-approved treatments," he said.

Customers can get prescriptions at the new prices at wegovy.com or ozempic.com, at NovoCare Pharmacy or through other select providers such as Costco.