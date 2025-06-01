Part of Northern California under red flag warning for Monday

Part of the Sacramento Valley is under a red flag warning for most of Monday, the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said on Sunday.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. It covers the following areas.

Eastern portion of Shasta and Trinity counties

Northern Sacramento Valley to southern Tehama County below 1,000 feet

Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties

Northern Sutter County

Butte County below 1,000 feet

The southeast edge of Shasta-Trinity National Forest, western portions of Tehama-Glenn Unit, and eastern Mendocino National Forest are under the red flag warning too.

A red flag warning was issued due to gusty winds and low humidity. The NWS said it expects winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

The strongest winds are forecasted along and to the west of Interstate 5 in the northern Sacramento Valley, which is where the highest fire threat will be, according to the NWS. The northern coastal range is also an area that will have strong winds and is expected to have a high fire threat.