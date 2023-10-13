Northern California driver found dead at crash site in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A driver from Oakland was found dead next to a crashed pickup truck in Fairfield, police said Friday.

The truck was found at around 8:30 a.m. just off the roadway near Cement Hill Road, west of Peabody Road. The driver, 44, was found outside the vehicle and dead at the scene.

The Fairfield Police Department said it appears the crash may have happened overnight and the truck was in a hidden location, hard to locate until daylight. Investigators said they believe the driver was ejected during the crash.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

The driver will be identified once the next of kin has been notified.