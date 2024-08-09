Northern California couple who met flipping burgers at McDonald's taking "I'm lovin' it" to new level

Northern California couple who met working at McDonald's to tie the knot in this "McLove" story

SACRAMENTO – It's a true "McLove" story. From flipping burgers to falling for each other, a Sacramento-area couple is taking "I'm lovin' it" to a new level.

A match made in McDonald's. Six years ago, between the McNuggets and McFlurries, Joseph Gomez and Abby Armienta's McLove story began.

"We started working at McDonald's and our coworkers instantly thought that Abby and I would be a good match," Gomez said.

Little did the two know, they'd pair like a burger and fries. But they needed a little push.

Their McDonald's team members orchestrated a plan to get them together.

What was supposed to be a team bonding event at the movies turned into the couple's unofficial first date.

"Nobody shows up except for Abigail and I. They kind of booby-trapped us to set us up on sort of a blind date," Gomez said.

But the rest was history. Come September, they're tying the knot.

"We have come such a long way it's crazy to think that in a month we're getting married. And I'm just looking forward to everything that's coming next," Armienta said.

The same co-workers who set them up will be there to hear them say "I do."

Thanks to their McDonald's family, wedding guests will get to snack on cheeseburgers and apple pies at the after-party.

Roseville McDonald's owner Jordan Ruiz says the couple isn't the first to fall in love under the golden arches and they certainly won't be the last.

"I met my wife at McDonald's and one of my supervisors, she met her husband at McDonald's. So you know love is always in the air," Ruiz said.

Though the couple's days of serving up happy meals are over, they're now getting something better—a happy ending.