Sacramento mayor appoints subcommittee to rename Cesar Chavez Plaza after allegations

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty said he appointed a council subcommittee tasked with renaming Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown after serious sexual abuse allegations surfaced against the late labor leader and civil rights activist.

The effort comes following an investigation by the New York Times that detailed allegations that Chavez raped and abused women and girls.

One of Chavez's alleged victims is Dolores Huerta, who co-founded a labor organization with Chavez that later merged with United Farm Workers. In a written statement that she had two non-consensual "sexual encounters" with Chavez. Huerta, 95, said both instances led to pregnancies and she "arranged for (the children) to be raised by other families that could give them stable lives."

McCarty said he appointed Vice Mayor Karena Talamantes, Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra and District 4 Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum to rename the city's plaza.

"We take these allegations seriously and will ensure the naming of our City facilities aligns with our values," McCarty said in a statement.

Telemantes and Guerra condemned Chavez's alleged actions in a joint statement, saying the "movement he was associated with has always been larger than any one person."

Councilmember Mai Vang said in a statement that she supports renaming the park.

"I support renaming the park and believe we need to center the farmworkers and union siblings who have never stopped fighting in the fields, on the picket lines, and in the streets," Vang said. "Their struggle for dignity and justice is as urgent as ever."

Sacramento County District 5 Supervisor Phil Serna said he requested an agenda item at the next board of supervisors meeting to rename Cesar Chavez Day — a formal holiday on March 31 in California, Washington and Utah — for 2026 and to seek an alternative date in 2027 and beyond. Serna pitched renaming the holiday to "Sacramento County Farm Workers Appreciation Day."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked by reporters on Wednesday about the allegations and said he would consider changing the name of Cesar Chavez Day.

Newsom added that he and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom "have the backs of these survivors."

The UFW said it would not be participating in Cesar Chavez Day events following the allegations and said the allegations are "crushing."

The Cesar Chavez Foundation said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the allegations.

Chavez's family said in a statement that the allegations are "deeply painful for our family."

"As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse," Chavez's family said.

The family added that it remains committed to farmworkers.