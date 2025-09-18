Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in north Sacramento

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in North Sacramento, police said.

It happened around 7:57 p.m. at the intersection of Los Robles Boulevard and Marysville Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the area before emergency crews arrived, the Sacramento Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Marysville Boulevard was closed between Rosalind Street and Los Robles Boulevard due to the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at this time.