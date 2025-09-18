Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in north Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Driver flees after hitting pedestrian in Sacramento
Driver flees after hitting pedestrian in Sacramento 00:20

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in North Sacramento, police said.

It happened around 7:57 p.m. at the intersection of Los Robles Boulevard and Marysville Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the area before emergency crews arrived, the Sacramento Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Marysville Boulevard was closed between Rosalind Street and Los Robles Boulevard due to the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at this time.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue