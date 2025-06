A man was killed in a North Sacramento shooting early Sunday morning, Sacramento Police said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Mahogany Street and North Avenue.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot at least once.

Officers and first responders gave the victim first aid, but he died at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting and said they do not have any information about the shooter yet.