Suspect detained in North Highlands standoff that stretched from Sunday to Monday

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff in Sacramento County that stretched into Monday.

The incident started around noon on Sunday after a reported shooting along the 9800 block of Lincoln Village. No one was hurt in the shooting, authorities said. Deputies later detailed that the suspect had apparently gone to see an ex-girlfriend, prompting an altercation that led up to the shooting.

Deputies tracked the suspect to an apartment along Galbrath Drive. Deputies believed that several other people were in the residence with the suspect.

Throughout the day, authorities had been trying to communicate with the suspect. A SWAT team and armored vehicles surrounded the residence. Some surrounding apartments were also evacuated.

Flashbangs were used at one point.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced that the suspect had been detained.

A total of four people were in the apartment with the suspect, deputies said.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Elijah Rodriguez. He's been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held without bail.