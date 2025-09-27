3 arrested after gunfire exchange in North Auburn strikes apartment, deputies say

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a gunfire exchange in North Auburn early Friday morning, authorities said on Saturday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to Opal Drive and Quartz Drive around 4 a.m. Friday, saying bullets struck an unrelated apartment unit with people inside. Bullets also struck a vehicle of someone involved in the shooting, deputies said.

Three suspects were identified and all have been arrested. A firearm was also recovered, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing and the suspects have not been identified.