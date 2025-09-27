Watch CBS News
3 arrested after gunfire exchange in North Auburn strikes apartment, deputies say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a gunfire exchange in North Auburn early Friday morning, authorities said on Saturday. 

The Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to Opal Drive and Quartz Drive around 4 a.m. Friday, saying bullets struck an unrelated apartment unit with people inside. Bullets also struck a vehicle of someone involved in the shooting, deputies said. 

Three suspects were identified and all have been arrested. A firearm was also recovered, deputies said. 

An investigation is ongoing and the suspects have not been identified. 

