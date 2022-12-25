NORAD Santa Tracker live for Christmas

NORAD Santa Tracker up and running again this year NORAD Santa Tracker up and running again this year 00:15

BOSTON – Santa has officially taken flight.

Families can now tracking Santa Claus on his Christmas journey through the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) in Colorado.

This holiday tradition began in 1955. An advertising company in Colorado Springs misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa, so instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations hotline.

In 1958 CONAD became NORAD, and the tradition has continued ever since.

NORAD's site has been live with games and other activities for several weeks, but now that Christmas Eve has arrived, the Santa tracker has been added.