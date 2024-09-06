No action decided yet at hearing for historic Hotel Marysville, damaged in fire

MARYSVILLE — An administrative hearing to determine the fate of the historic Hotel Marysville took place at Marysville City Hall on Friday.

A panel not affiliated with the city listened to both sides as they gave their facts and arguments.

The fire-damaged building still sits unstable 83 days later blocking traffic and impacting businesses. It's just been a blame game between the City of Marysville and the hotel's ownership.

Friday's hearing was a step toward learning the fate of the building, but for now, we wait for the panel's decision.

"The issue we address today will be whether the condition warrants demolition," Marysville City Attorney Brant Bordsen said.

The city provided nearly 40 exhibits as to why the building should be knocked down, citing safety issues from engineering reports including asbestos, potential for collapse and impacts to traffic and nearby businesses. Shown at the hearing was a video taken by the city's public works director of the storm on August 24.

"I realized there was nothing I could do to stop the water that was coming down," he said.

He said he's concerned about the potentially toxic debris and asbestos floating in the streets and going down the storm drains. It is something the city has expressed concern about to CBS13 in the past. They want the building secured before the weather turns.

"What's really happening here is you have government action trying to cut corners, trying to take property," said Caroline Gill, the hotel ownership's representative at the hearing.

Gill said they were denied access to remote into the hearing. The counsel is from Los Angeles and the lead attorney and witnesses were not present. When we asked the city manager about it, he said they don't allow for virtual presentations, and the same rule applies during their city council meetings.

"Only just last week did we get that final report that gave us a direction on how to proceed with putting up supports in the building and potentially reviving it, which is my client's right to do," Gill said.

"I'm skeptical that their intent that they have a strong desire to restore the building, i believe that is just a method to stall this process," Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad.

The hotel's owner received another engineering report on August 27, which according to them says the building could be revived. The owners say since it's a historic building, it has different rules, and the option for restoration should be looked at. The city says public safety supersedes those rules.

These are things the panel will be deliberating over. They even took a walk over to the building to see the damage for themselves.

"It is absolutely relevant how this fire started. It was completely suspicious circumstances. It's police policy to preserve crime scenes and nothing has been done. If they have, they're unwilling to communicate with us and give us the results," Gill said.

The city says there is an investigation currently underway and they don't share any information while it's still ongoing. The building's owner argues they have a right to due process and feel they aren't getting that and that anything wrong with the building before the fire shouldn't be taken into account.

Witnesses during the hearing who were familiar with the building before the fire say the building was already in bad shape. According to a Marysville police officer, there was standing water, vermin, unsafe conditions and a full tree growing through one of the old hotel rooms.

We will keep you updated once a decision has been made by the panel.