Debris barrier around fire-damaged Hotel Marysville will allow part of Highway 70 to reopen

MARYSVILLE — At least half of the Highway 70 lanes closed due to the fire at the historic Hotel Marysville are expected to open up by the end of this week, but some civilians said the damage has already been done.

Bruce Cockrill said he's frustrated because he's had multiple incidents of hit-and-run damage on both his building and his vehicle ever since the detours were put in place following the mid-June fire. The hotel is at risk of collapsing and was recently found to have asbestos inside.

"This is the sidewalk they drive on," Cockrill showed me. "You can see the tire tracks, you can see the damage to my property. The damage is actually to my roof."

The high-up damage is due to the influx of big rigs and other vehicles heading through the alley near Cockrill's building to avoid traffic. He lives across the street from Hotel Marysville.

"People drive down this alley here and speed and come close to hitting me," he said. "They speed down here trying to bypass the detour and all the traffic congestion."

Cockrill said that he hasn't enjoyed going for a walk in weeks because he has to keep his head on a swivel with all the extra traffic.

Now, Caltrans said that half of Highway 70 is expected to open up through downtown Marysville by the end of the week.

"We have our construction team out today putting in these safety barriers," said Caltrans District 3's Megan Reese.

An engineering firm recommended 10-foot-tall debris screens as the safest and quickest way to open the southbound lanes of Highway 70. In case the top floor of the hotel crumbles, traffic in the southbound lanes would be protected.

"Still that northbound is going to continue to use the detour from 3rd to B Street but anything headed south is going to be regular traffic," Reese said.

Paid for by Caltrans through an emergency contract, the debris screens will continue to be constructed over the next couple of days. Caltrans said it will reduce the amount of traffic heading through residential and business areas.

"We are hoping our motorists will respect the speed limit, respect that this is the only way to get through Marysville at this moment and everyone is struggling," Reese said.

"I have a business here. Can't run it because there's no business now," Cockrill said.