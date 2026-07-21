Newsom confirms hiring defense attorney Abbe Lowell amid federal probe involving wife, associates

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has retained prominent Washington defense attorney Abbe Lowell as the U.S. Department of Justice continues a federal investigation involving the governor's wife and several people in his political orbit.

The governor confirmed this publicly for the first time on Tuesday while responding to questions from members of the media during an unrelated news conference in Sacramento County. Newsom also said neither he nor his wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have been contacted by federal investigators or subpoenaed.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to both Newsom and Lowell's offices for further comment but has not received a response from either.

Newsom and his wife hired Lowell in their personal capacities, according to people familiar with the decision, Politico first reported last week. The DOJ has so far declined to speak publicly about the probe, but the Associated Press previously reported that "there are multiple federal probes into people around him, including one related to his wife's taxes."

A source familiar with the matter said the probes are being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento, with at least one having been going on for about a year. The source also stated that one or more originated with a whistleblower complaint.

No criminal charges have been filed against either the governor or his wife. The investigation stems from a broader federal corruption inquiry involving Newsom's former chief of staff Dan Williamson, who pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Lowell has previously represented several high-profile political figures, including Hunter Biden, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook. Gov. Newsom has previously said he and his wife were the latest to be added to the president's "hit list," which involves perceived political opponents to Mr. Trump.

Newsom has repeatedly dismissed the investigation as politically motivated, calling it a "fishing expedition" and accusing the Trump administration of using the Justice Department to target a potential political rival ahead of the 2028 presidential election.