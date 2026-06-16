Newsom challenges DOJ to investigate Trump allies amid probe into governor's wife

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office is escalating its fight with the Trump administration, sending a letter Tuesday to Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche accusing the Justice Department of conducting a politically motivated investigation into his wife and their associates.

The letter comes one day after Newsom publicly stated that he and his wife were under federal investigation, claiming the Justice Department has sought records, interviewed people connected to them and dug through years of documents.

In the letter, David Sapp, Newsom's legal affairs secretary, alleged the Justice Department has spent the past year investigating the governor, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and their associates as part of "a campaign of political retribution" directed by President Trump.

"After our office provided information that made clear an allegation about our office and the Governor that was being investigated was baseless, the investigation pivoted aggressively to unrelated matters involving the Governor, the First Partner, and individuals close to them," Sapp wrote.

NEW LETTER TO ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE:



Since the beginning of this Administration, President Donald Trump has directed US DOJ to engage in a campaign of political retribution against his perceived enemies.



Calling this investigation a fishing expedition is actually too… pic.twitter.com/i7mGODmCTo — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 17, 2026

While Newsom and his office claim that he's also under investigation, sources have denied that to the Associated Press. The AP reported that a source familiar with the matter "denied the existence of an investigation specifically targeting the governor but said there are multiple federal probes into people around him, including one related to his wife's taxes."

Sapp's letter further claims recent reporting shows political leadership in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California pressured prosecutors "to come up with a criminal case against Governor Newsom."

Sapp accused the Justice Department of selectively pursuing Mr. Trump's political adversaries while ignoring alleged misconduct by the president's allies.

The letter lists a series of allegations involving Trump family business ventures, political donors and administration officials, and challenges Blanche to disclose whether federal investigations have been opened into any of those matters.

"Which is it?" Sapp wrote. "Is your US DOJ following the President's directive to pursue investigations of his political enemies, as is his 'right,' or is your US DOJ equally and fairly pursuing 'every case' of alleged misconduct, including of the President's allies and those who have transparently enriched him and his family in exchange for official action by and access to the President?"

The governor's office also accused federal officials of leaking information about the ongoing investigations.

"The United States Department of Justice selectively leaked uncorroborated details about ongoing investigative matters involving the Governor and First Partner, so it should not be a problem for you to confirm whether US DOJ has opened any investigations into the instances of apparent public corruption detailed above involving the President and his allies, " the letter states.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to the White House and the Justice Department for comment on Sapp's letter but has not immediately heard back.

Newsom, a Democrat who is widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, accused Mr. Trump of using the Justice Department to target political opponents, citing other perceived political enemies of the president, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and former Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

"Today, my wife and I joined Donald Trump's hit list," Newsom said in a video posted to social media.

The Justice Department declined a CBS News request for comment on the allegations on Monday.

The dispute marks the latest escalation in a long-running feud between Newsom and Mr. Trump. The president has frequently criticized the California governor and last year suggested Newsom should be arrested, saying his "primary crime is running for governor because he's done such a bad job."

Newsom argued Monday that the investigation is tied to his consideration of a White House bid.

"He's coming after me because I am considering running for president," Newsom said in his video message. "He's coming after me because he hates that I consistently called him out over and over again."