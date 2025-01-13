SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded the special legislative session he called to defend the state's progressive policies against the incoming Trump administration, announcing that legislators would also prioritize addressing the state's wildfire crisis.

Newsom is calling for lawmakers to accelerate $1 billion in emergency response funding for the historic Los Angeles-area fires, new money to help rebuild and repair schools affected by those fires faster, and another $1.5 billion to go toward fortifying the state against future wildfire threats. It was not immediately clear how soon these proposals would be considered by the Legislature.

"California is organizing a Marshall Plan to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger – including billions in new and accelerated state funding so we can move faster to deliver for the thousands who've lost their homes and livelihoods in these firestorms," Newsom said in a statement Monday. To the people of Los Angeles: We have your back."

Just a week out from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Newsom's announcement came hours after California Democrats agreed to a $50 million deal to strengthen the state's legal defenses against the incoming administration and help push back against potential mass deportations.

The deal has been criticized by some Republicans who feel the state's priority should be focused entirely on the ongoing fire response in Southern California.

"The disconnect between what Californians need and what Democrats are focused on is astounding," said Assemblyman James Gallagher of Yuba City.

But Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco said there is no need to choose between priorities in the special session.

"My GOP colleagues say we have to choose between helping LA recover from wildfires & protecting CA from Trump. But we can do both. Indeed, we must do both, since Trump & co. are threatening federal aide for LA & threatening to deport a big portion of our construction workforce," Wiener said in a post to social media.

Before Newsom's announcement of the expanded legislative agenda, Republicans condemned the special session the governor said he called to "protect California values" amid Trump's return to office, calling it a "waste of money and a waste of time."

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-San Diego) said in a statement following Newsom's announcement Monday that "lumping this emergency response together with a politically motivated special session to sue Trump is unnecessary and, frankly, insulting to those struggling through this disaster."

Newsom and other California government leaders have faced criticism over the response to the Palisades and Eaton fires that have devastated the Los Angeles area.

In a visit to the fire zone last week, cameras were rolling when Newsom had a tense confrontation with a mother who said her daughter's school had burned down.

Trump directed blame for the fires at Newsom, saying in a post to Truth Social that "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California."

Newsom's press office quickly responded by refuting that statement, which was among multiple fact-chacked by CBS News Confirmed. In an effort to counter false rumors and misinformation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reactivated its online rumor response site while California launched its own fire facts site.

In response to wildfire response criticism, Newsom has highlighted how quickly he got a major disaster declaration from President Biden. Other California Democrats have praised Newsom's actions to expedite wildfire recovery efforts.