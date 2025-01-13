As L.A. fires burn, officials work to counter false rumors and misinformation

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reactivated its online rumor response site, which it last used in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton in the fall, to address false claims about the agency as it responds to deadly wildfires in California.

The agency posted responses to rumors that resurface during major disasters, including setting the record straight on whether FEMA assistance is limited to one payment (it's not), and whether applying for assistance grants FEMA or the federal government authority or ownership of a person's property (it doesn't).

The Los Angeles Fire Department has also directly refuted falsehoods as it continues to respond to the fires. "Clearing Up Online Misinformation," LAFD Public Information Officer Erik Scott wrote on X as he debunked claims that they were calling on the general public to help fight wildfires.

The rapid and direct response to false claims reflects a new approach to communicating with the public during disasters, according to Jason Davis, a research professor at Syracuse University specializing in disinformation detection.

Davis says the rapid spread of false claims, combined with the rise of AI-generated content, has prompted officials to be more direct in confronting the falsehoods.

"In the past, the idea was to be above the mis- and disinformation, to not say anything because it would give it credibility," Davis said. "That conversation has changed because of its prevalence and the quality that's now being generated."

Davis said this approach is becoming more common. During Hurricanes Helene and Milton, agencies including FEMA, the American Red Cross, and local governments directed some resources to combat a surge of misinformation about the federal response.

Davis said directly addressing rumors is especially crucial during times when people are making critical decisions about their safety.

"Officials can't just ignore it because there are real consequences," he said. "The stakes are too high."

False visuals and recycled conspiracy theories

Misleading and fabricated visuals have circulated widely during the fires, including AI-generated videos that seemed to show the Hollywood sign engulfed in flames. While some were crude, others appeared realistic.

Fake images circulated online appearing to show the Hollywood sign in flames. via Reuters

Davis says images of disaster zones are particularly easy to generate using AI because chaos is expected.

"The image quality is expected to be low, and often people are looking to confirm something they already believe," he said.

One of the most common forms of misinformation continues to be footage taken out of context, including old videos presented as new or aspects of the video being misconstrued.

One widely circulated claim during the California fires stemmed from a viral video that purported to show firefighters using women's handbags to extinguish flames. According to an LAFD spokesperson, the video actually depicted firefighters using standard canvas bags, a common tool for tackling small fires.

With the cause of the California wildfires yet to be confirmed, online speculation has turned to what may have caused them.

Conspiracy theories — like claims that directed energy weapons, or DEWs, ignited the flames — have resurfaced, fueled by misleading videos. Similar claims emerged and were debunked during the 2019 Australia fires and 2023 Maui fires.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, facing scrutiny for the state's preparedness for the fires, launched a "California Fire Facts" page on his website, where he is responding directly to online claims.

A viral X post promoted a baseless claim that Newsom was "working with developers" to rezone land burned in Pacific Palisades for apartment construction. Newsom responded, "This is not true."

What can people do?

First, if you think something is AI-generated, look for visual clues. AI-generated images often feature discrepancies in the background, where the focus is typically on the subject in the foreground, leaving details like trees or lampposts distorted or inconsistent.

Second, pause before sharing any video or piece of information. It's crucial to verify the information by consulting reliable sources. Sharing unverified content, even with trusted friends, can lend it unwarranted credibility, said Davis.