Biden cancels Italy trip to monitor response to deadly California wildfires

Washington — President Biden canceled a diplomatic visit to Italy this week, opting to remain in the U.S. to monitor the deadly California wildfire situation.

The White House said the decision came after the president returned from Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he met with police, fire and emergency personnel, noting that the president canceled the foreign trip "to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead."

In Los Angeles County, multiple fires continue to burn, with tens of thousands ordered to evacuate their homes and little containment so far.

President Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla attend a briefing on the recent fires in California on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The president approved a major disaster declaration on Wednesday, which allows for federal resources to be made available to affected individuals in Los Angeles County. Mr. Biden, who also met his first great-grandchild in Los Angeles on Wednesday, appeared in a news conference with California Gov. Gavin Newsom where he pledged the full support of the federal government.

"We're prepared to do anything and everything as long as it takes to contain these fires and to help reconstruct and make sure we get back to normal," the president said. "It's going to be a hell of a long way."

The president's trip to Italy was set to include meetings with Pope Francis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and would have marked his final foreign visit of his presidency.