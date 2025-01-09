Mother confronts Gov. Newsom over Los Angeles County fires after claiming daughter's school burned down

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom was confronted by a mother in Los Angeles County who said her daughter's school burned down as several fires have devastated the region this week.

In a video aired by SkyNews, the woman approached Gov. Newsom in the middle of a street surrounded by burned-down buildings.

"I live here, governor. That was my daughter's school. Governor, please tell me what you're going to do," she pleaded with Newsom.

The governor responded, "I'm literally talking to the president right now to specifically answer the question of what we can do for you and your daughter."

The woman then asked if she could hear the call with the president "because I don't believe it." Newsom then showed her his phone screen and said he couldn't get through to the president.

"I've tried five times. That's why I'm walking around to make the call...because it's not going through," Newsom said when questioned why the president wasn't answering the call.

The woman questioned the governor on why fire hydrants were without water, adding that she could fill them up herself. She asked Newsom, "Is it going to be different next time?"

"It has to be," Newsom said.

The confrontation lasted nearly two minutes. Newsom then got into a vehicle as the woman asked for contact information to follow up. Newsom then directed her to a person who had that info.

Gov. Newsom's office sent CBS Sacramento a statement on the interaction that said:

"After hearing from Rachel, the governor immediately spoke to President Biden and, as a result of that call, the president committed to covering 100% of the response costs for the next 180 days. That's a game-changer."

The governor's spokesperson who issued that statement also said he followed up with the mother and is working to connect her with recovery services.

On Wednesday, President Biden approved California's request for a major disaster declaration that would provide the state with more federal resources to bolster the fire response and recovery efforts.

President Biden also confirmed what Newsom regarding the federal government covering 100% of the response costs over the next six months.

"To the families who have been impacted by this disaster, you're living through a nightmare," Biden said. "I know, and I promise you we're going to help you get through this and eventually recover and rebuild."

Thousands of structures including homes, restaurants and landmarks have been destroyed and at least five people have been killed in the fires that have scorched more than 30,000 acres, with local law enforcement saying the death toll may grow.

Newsom has faced other criticism this week, notably from President-elect Donald Trump. The governor was the subject of a post to the social media platform Truth Social by Trump.

The post said, in part, "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California."