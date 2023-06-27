Watch CBS News
Newman resident, 36, arrested after child pornography investigation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NEWMAN – A Newman resident has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Newsom police said they've been investigating a recent tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip led them to zero in on 36-year-old Newman resident Jose "Johnny" Gudino.

On Monday, police said Gudino was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. He's facing charges of both possession of child pornography and possession of over 600 images with at least 10 being of a person under 12.

No other details about the investigation and arrest have been released. 

