New research shows that many have been brushing their teeth all wrong

New research is showing that many people have been brushing their teeth all wrong, and apparently storing their toothbrushes the wrong way too.

It turns out that toothbrush covers can trap the millions of microbes on the bristles of our brush, and that can trap harmful bacteria.

UCLA Dentist Doctor Kami Hoss said, "Microbes love to grow in moist and dark places and that's the toothbrush when you cover it up."

So what's the best way to store your toothbrush?

Dr. Hoss said, "One of the best ways to protect your toothbrush is to put it in a UV system, ultraviolet system. Then because it's not only protected, but the UV system kills all the microbes or 99.9% of the microbes."

When it comes to brushing teeth, the advice of brushing your teeth after every meal is also wrong.

Dr. Hoss said, "In fact, you should never ever brush your teeth for at least 30 to 60 minutes after any meals or drinks."

That's because the pH level in your mouths drops whenever you put something in it, food or liquid, dissolving the calcium in your teeth.

"Now in that acidic environment, if you take a toothbrush and brush your teeth, it's like taking acid and rubbing it against your teeth, so you're going to damage your teeth," said Dr. Hoss.

Of course, many have a fear of going to the dentist.

According to Dr. Hoss, most of the time, that fear is actually worry about being judged on the condition of your teeth.

Dentists will tell you that that is a false fear.