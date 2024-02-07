Sacramento Zoo set to debut new male lion

SACRAMENTO – A new male African lion will soon call the Sacramento Zoo home.

The zoo announced the animal's impending arrival on Wednesday. He's scheduled to be introduced on Thursday.

"The arrival of this lion not only adds to the Sacramento Zoo's rich history with these majestic animals, it underscores the evolving role of zoos in today's conservation landscape," said Sacramento Zoo Chief Executive Officer Jason Jacobs, in a statement.

Zoo officials say the Sacramento Kings are helping debut the new lion, highlighting a new partnership between the team and the Sacramento Zoo.

With the zoo's relocation plans continuing to advance, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is among the dignitaries scheduled to help introduce the new lion.

"We are excited about this new partnership between the Sacramento Zoo and the Sacramento Kings," Singh-Allen said in a statement.

Zookeepers will be introducing the new lion, who is three years old, to his new habitat slowly. He and the Sacramento Zoo's current resident 18-year-old female lion Cleo will be on a rotating schedule on who will be visible to the public in the habitat.

The Sacramento Zoo was previously home to Kamau, a 16-year-old male African lion. Kamau was euthanized in 2023 due to declining health.

The zoo's new male lion still doesn't have a name.