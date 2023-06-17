Kamau, Sacramento Zoo's 16-year-old African lion, euthanized due to declining health

SACRAMENTO – Kamau, the Sacramento Zoo's 16-year-old male African lion, was euthanized after medical treatments were no longer able to provide relief from his declining health, the zoo announced Saturday.

Kamau has lived at the Sacramento Zoo since 2008. He was brought up from the San Diego Wild Animal Park to breed with the zoo's female lion, Cleo.

On Friday, the zoo revealed that Kamau's health has been declining and he would be kept comfortable off-exhibit.

The zoo then said Saturday that Kamau had been battling worsening gastrointestinal problems with a decreased interest in eating. When medical interventions were no longer viable, the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize Kamau.

"Our staff did everything possible to make Kamau comfortable and gave him the best quality of life in his golden years," the zoo said in a news release announcing Kamau's passing.

The Sacramento Zoo is mourning the loss of one of our most charismatic and iconic animals, an African lion named Kamau.... Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Cleo, the zoo's nearly 18-year-old lioness, was said to be doing well and under close monitoring to ensure her well-being.

Kamua and Cleo gave birth to a trio of cubs in October 2014 – Inara, Saphira, and Demarcus. All the cubs were moved to other zoos in Arkansas and New Jersey, but Kamau and Cleo stayed in Sacramento.

"Kamau was adored by many over the years, and we appreciate the love and support of our Zoo family," the zoo said.

An expanded lion exhibit opened at the Sacramento Zoo in 2019, giving the pair a lot more space.

According to the Sacramento Zoo's quick facts sheet, African lions live an average of 10 years in the wild and up to 25 years in captivity.