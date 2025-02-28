New Jersey police seize $36 million worth of drugs from California men during vehicle inspection

STOCKTON — Two California men were found to be in possession of $36 million worth of drugs during a vehicle inspection in New Jersey, authorities said Friday.

Stockton residents Fnu Attiq Ur-Rahman, 22, and Haffez Rehman Ur, 35, were traveling in a semi-truck when law enforcement officials in Warren County, New Jersey conducted a commercial inspection of the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 78, New Jersey State Police said.

A search of the trailer uncovered more than 8,000 pounds of raw hydroponic marijuana, more than 12,000 pounds of cannabis and THC products, and more than 13 pounds of psilocybin products.

New Jersey State Police

Attiq Ur-Rahman and Rehman Ur both face various drug trafficking-related charges. They were booked into the Warren County Correctional Center and await a detention hearing.