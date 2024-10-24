New efforts underway to protect wild animals in Sacramento's American River Parkway

Volunteers clean up fishing gear from Sacramento's American River Parkway to protect wild animals

There are new efforts underway to protect wild animals along Sacramento's American River Parkway.

In recent years, there's been a spotlight on all the garbage and debris generated by homeless encampments, but now there's a new focus on a different type of dangerous trash being left behind.

Dr. Andrea Willey of the Waterbird Habitat Project has studied a section of the parkway near Watt Avenue over the last year and discovered a troubling trend. She said dozens of animals are dying each year from leftover fishing gear.

"We found cormorants, egrets, plenty of Canada geese," she said. "Just in the last few weeks, we've witnessed two beavers that were killed, caught on tethered to fishing line that was within the water."

The hooks and lures are also impacting people who bring their pets to the popular waterway.

"In this small three-mile stretch of river, five dogs have ingested gear in the last year," Willey said. "Three of them have required surgery."

She now leads a team of volunteers who are cleaning up tackles left behind in the river and is trying to raise awareness among anglers.

"We just want to get the message out there that if they leave their gear behind, that gear can actually kill an animal," she said.

Andrea is also working with the Sacramento County Parks Department to install more fishing gear collection sites.

"We hope this will make a difference," Willey said. "There's really not much being done about it, and it's time."

The volunteer group is now working with California Fish and Wildlife officials to take this effort statewide.