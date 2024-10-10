Nevada County school district's internet down due to cyber incident

GRASS VALLEY — Some students call the pre-internet days the "old age" but they seem to be faring well at Nevada Union High School after a cyber incident Wednesday morning cut off internet access.

Dan Frisella, superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, said a third party infiltrated the security system, but the extent of the breach is not yet unknown.

Frisella said the district is working with the state cybersecurity officials to correct the problem, which had an impact on all Nevada County schools.

"Yesterday, we had nine schools outside of our district without internet. Today, we have five schools within our district that have been down," Frisella said.

The network operating center at Nevada Union High School pushes internet out to the other schools both inside and outside the district.

"There's an adjustment that's happening. People are being flexible. It's also a great teachable moment to look into what life would be like if infrastructure were to go down," Frisella said.

Some schools have already had service back but the internet is expected to be fully restored for the next school week — even as early as Friday. Students say they're ready for the Wi-Fi to come back.

"It's been really hard to get access to information as well [and] actually have to dig into a textbook," student Finn Macrae said. "Basically, not fun is what I'd say."

Frisella said that while the district is still working to confirm the level of the breach, no student data was compromised as that is stored on a separate system.